Did you hear the one about the first-grader on the first day of school who handed his teacher a note from his mother? The note read, “The opinions expressed by this child are not necessarily those of his parents.”
We all have opinions about most any subject. As we approach another election, people are expressing their opinions about who to vote for in advertisements, letters to the editor, and social media.
As a pastor I have seen people express their opinion rather heatedly. One will ask, “How could a Christian vote for President Trump?” Conversely, others ask, “How could a Christian vote for former Vice-President Biden?”
The purpose of this article is not to suggest reasons, thought processes, or biases, of why a person would vote for one candidate over another. What I want to address is the un-Christian attitude behind these heated expressions of opinions.
The reality is that anytime we coerce, shame, apply guilt, or endeavor to manipulate someone into a decision we are acting ungodly and unchristian. Debating, and presenting facts, in an effort to persuade someone, is one of the many freedoms we enjoy here in America.
Just be very cautious about the manner and tone in which you present your side. It’s very easy to slip into pride and manipulation. It reminds me of the person who said, my opinions may change but not the fact that I am right. We all have a tendency to believe that our opinions are fact, true, just, and to any intelligent person, not open for debate. Friend, that’s pride and the Bible warns that this is a sure path to destruction and a fall. (Proverbs 16:18)
I find it interesting that regarding the most important decision everyone of us has to make in life (the decision of receiving or rejecting Jesus) God allows us to choose. This decision not only impacts this life but eternity. As monumental as this decision is, God doesn’t coerce, shame, apply guilt, or manipulate us in our decision.
God will present the facts as Jesus did to Nicodemus by saying, “if you want to see the kingdom of God (go to heaven), you must be born-again. (John 3:3) But God will always leave the decision with us. He told the children of Israel, “…I have set before you life and death.” (Deuteronomy 30:19) But he leaves the choice with each individual.
If God won’t coerce, shame, apply guilt, or manipulate us regarding the most significant decision of life, it might bode us well to give heed. This is especially true regarding things far less significant, such as a presidential election.