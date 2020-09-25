Get out and have some fun! The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach and the Buchanan County Master Gardeners are excited to announce a 2020 Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt! The Hunt will take place from Thursday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 20 and consists of 20 scarecrows displayed at businesses, organizations, and public locations within Buchanan county. Each scarecrow has a name and a 4-H/Farm Fun Fact. Some scarecrows are life-sized and some are small, some may be inside, and some are more out in the open. Fun and challenging clues are available on the ballot sheet to help you in the hunt for each scarecrow.
All participants who find 16 or more scarecrows will earn three entries into the Grand Prize drawing. Participants who find between 10 and 15 will earn two entries into the drawing. Participants who find at least 6 will earn one entry in our drawing. This is not a race.
To add to the fun, please vote for your favorite scarecrow when you fill out your ballot. A People’s Choice Award will be given to the county favorite.
Participation is open to all ages and individuals, families, and groups. Only one entry per address is allowed. If you are entering as a group, such as a 4-H club or school class or sports team, only one entry per group is allowed.
Cards containing each scarecrow’s name and 4-H/Farm Fun Facts are not to be removed from their location. Please be mindful that you may be on private property and be respectful.
We are asking for at least one “on the hunt” photo for each individual or team submission which should include all team members. Please email the submission to karav@iastate.edu. Any photos taken and submitted during the Hunt may be used for promotional materials in the future.
The drawing for the Grand Prize and the announcement of the People’s Choice Award will be Sunday, October 25th during the Pet Costume Parade and Contest at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds. Stay tuned for more information about this event.
For more information about the 2020 Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt or to obtain a Clue Sheet and Ballot, please visit the website https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/ or contact Kara Vance at the Buchanan County ISU Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or karav@iastate.edu.