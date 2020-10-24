Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. High 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.