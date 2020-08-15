Part 17 of 27
Prior to ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S Constitution, many small steps led to women’s suffrage. Opposition was intense to the movement – and advocates spent over a century organizing, strategizing, and attempting to build coalitions to get momentum going so that women could have the right to vote.
As we approach Women’s Equality Day on August 26, 2020, we are reminded that many advocates fought and continue to fight for individuals to have access to the ballot and to participate actively in democracy. It is important to know our Iowa history and to teach future generations about the important contributions women in Iowa have made to the state and to the nation.
Many of the women in the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame fought or currently are fighting for an individual’s right to vote, among other issues. The women in the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame are advocates for women and for their communities, founders, abolitionists, farmers, leaders, club members, attorneys, mothers, grandmothers, organizers, change makers, fundraisers, and politicians, among other accomplishments, yet many of their stories are unknown to most Iowans.
As we commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, it is important to take time to tell these important stories. Much of women’s history throughout the United States is unwritten or difficult to find in history books. It is important that Iowans are aware of the long and difficult battle these women fought so that all could have access to the ballot.
A few of these women are profiled on the Iowa Hard Won, Not Done page “Profiles of Courage and Persistence” located here: https://19th-amendment-centennial.org/profiles-courage-and-persistence. The stories of the women inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame can be found here https://humanrights.iowa.gov/cas/icsw/events-recognition/iowa-womens-hall-fame.
Are you interested in nominating a person for the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame? Applications are due every year on April 1 and accepted any time before that date. To learn more, visit: https://humanrights.iowa.gov/cas/icsw/events-recognition/iowa-womens-hall-fame.