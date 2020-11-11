Beulah Webb of Sioux City, born in 1895, was a community service leader. In 1927, she organized the Sioux City Association of Colored Women to promote culture, education, literature, and art and to alleviate racial problems. She was selected to attend the National Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs Convention in 1938. Recognizing the critical need for housing in the community, Webb worked to assist people, some with cardboard and tar houses, obtain better housing by helping found the Rehabilitation Program for Elderly Homeowners and serving on the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council’s Citizen Housing Committee.
Webb was also considered the pioneer and moving force behind many senior citizen programs in the Sioux City area. She co-founded the Downtown Senior Citizens Center and served as its director from 1971 to 1977. She was also founder of the Sanford Community Center, and a member of the Woodbury County Task Force on Aging and the Advisory Committee on Aging. Webb’s service extended to the Red Cross, Woodbury County Social Services, Girl Scouts of America, and the Mary Treglia Community House.
She was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1997.