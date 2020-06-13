No. 12 in a 27-part series
Anna B. Lawther (1872-1957), a native of Dubuque, Iowa, served as president of the Iowa Equal Suffrage Association during the pivotal years of 1916 through 1919. Widely respected for her charitable and political efforts, she was a woman of many firsts and many honors:
- First woman delegate from Iowa to the Democratic National Convention in 1920; also a delegate to the 1924 Democratic National Convention
- First woman to deliver a convocation address at the University of Iowa (1940)
- Awarded honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Morningside College (1927)
- Honored with a Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Dubuque (1936)
- Lawther Hall, a women’s residence hall on the University of Northern Iowa campus, was named in her honor (1940)