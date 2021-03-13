DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig invites school students to participate in the 2021 Choose Iowa calendar contest hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The artwork should feature at least one aspect of Iowa agriculture – food, livestock, crops, or renewable fuels, for example. Submissions will be judged on creativity and the ability to connect agriculture to everyday life. Entries must be postmarked or emailed to the department by June 1, 2021, to be considered for the 2021-2022 Choose Iowa calendar.
The winning artists will be honored by Secretary Naig during an award ceremony held on Tuesday, August 17, in the Agriculture Building during the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Their submissions will also be included in the Choose Iowa calendar that will be distributed online at ChooseIowa.com and at the department’s booth in the Varied Industries Building.
“I encourage students of all ages and backgrounds to participate in the Choose Iowa calendar contest. It’s a great opportunity to learn about food production, the broader agriculture community, and the profound impact it has on our state,” said Secretary Naig. “Through this process, I hope students will realize there are a variety of career opportunities in agriculture, right here in our state.”
Students 18 years old or younger are invited to participate. Pictures should be drawn in a horizontal orientation using only black lines on plain white, 8.5 by 11-inch paper. The pictures should not be colored in. Entries can be emailed to communications@iowaagriculture.gov or mailed to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Coloring Calendar, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. Each submission should include an entry form, which lists the artist’s name, age, school, hometown, and contact information.
For creative inspiration, view last year’s calendar at iowaagriculture.gov/coloring-calendar.