While attempting to go to the Iowa City VA Hospital Monday afternoon, this reporter witnessed the aftermath of Monday’s severe storm in Cedar Rapids.
Traffic on the freeway ground to a halt for nearly two hours as authorities worked to clear multiple storm-related accidents. State police and large-rig semi tow trucks were involved in moving overturned semis and recreational vehicles off the freeway around mile marker 28.
Once clear of the vehicle wreckage, it was evident that the storm had resulted in widespread damage to the northern part of Cedar Rapids. After canceling my appointment in Iowa City, I endeavored to return home.
Downed power lines and trees blocked many roads that I attempted to use. I saw repair crews working to restore power and clean up fallen trees and signage.
My efforts to get back to I-380 forced me to become familiar with alternate roads that I had never previously traveled!
While driving on North Center Point Road, I had to turn around in a subdivision due to downed power lines and poles. Residents were out and about busily surveying damage in their neighborhoods. One resident informed me that no outlet would allow me to detour the downed poles I had seen.
Heading south again on Center Point Road allowed me to return to I-380 using Boyson Road. At last, I was on my way home after a 3-hour delay and several detours!