For more information on monthly and seasonal climate outlooks, go to www.weather.gov/quadcities.
Warm Temperatures Favored
- Warmer-than normal temperatures are favored for the Central Region.
- There are equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation for much of the region, with below-normal precipitation favored to the west.
- The equal-chances area is a result of conflicting La Niña and dynamical model guidance precipitation forecasts.
- La Niña is ongoing, so this and dynamical model guidance were key factors to the April outlook.
- There is an active Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) at this time, though there is uncertainty in how this evolves.
April Temp/Precipitation Outlooks
- The favored above-normal temperatures will further exasperate drought conditions from Colorado through the Dakotas.
- The favored above-normal temperatures can kick-start the growing season.
- Outside of possible rainy episodes, field work could begin in a timely fashion.
- Alternatively, parts of the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys may appreciate a break from rain.
Seasonal Drought Outlook
- Drought continues for the western portion of the Central Region. Due to frozen ground in some locations, snowmelt did not provide adequate soil moisture recharge. As such, soils remain anomalously dry for much of the region. Based on the three-month outlook, the favored dry pattern will likely prolong drought in the Central Region.
April – June Outlooks
- Above-normal temperatures are favored for the Central Region.
- This above-normal forecast is mainly a result of overwhelming dynamical model guidance which favors this solution.
- Low soil moisture over the Great Plains was a contributing factor.
- Those in the western reaches of the Central Region are favored to experience below-normal precipitation, while eastern areas favor above-normal precipitation. The above-normal precipitation signal in the east is a result of a potential lingering La Niña.
Probabilistic ENSO Forecast/Plumes
- La Niña is favored to continue through much of the spring, then transition to El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral.
- Typically, the spring offers a lower predictability score.
- Following ENSO neutral, it is not out of the realm of possibility to return to La Niña, but this is not a guarantee.
Other Teleconnection Effects
- There is an active MJO at this time, though there is uncertainty in how this will evolve through April.