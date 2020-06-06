Just like an annual checkup at your doctor is important for your physical health, an assessment of your property insurance is vital to your financial security, success, and well-being. During Insurance Awareness Month, homeowners and renters should talk to a licensed insurance agent to make sure they are adequately protected against loss, liability, and damage.
Here are a few things to be aware of when reviewing your property coverages during Insurance Awareness Month:
- Make a home inventory.
app to assist you with your home inventory.
- After completing or updating your home inventory, contact your licensed insurance agent to determine if you need to make adjustments to your coverages.
- Review your property insurance coverages. Check your property insurance coverages on your homeowners or renters insurance to ensure you are covered for replacement cost in the event of a loss. Actual cash value only pays for the depreciated value, while replacement cost will pay you to replace your personal property and your dwelling at today’s prices.
- Consider a sump pump rider or endorsement.
- not covered under a homeowners policy. Sump pump coverage is relatively cheap and may pay for itself in the long run.
- Consider flood insurance.
floodsmart.gov
to assist you in determining your flood risk and the type of coverage best for you. Find a flood insurance provider
to research your flood insurance options.
Take the time to review your insurance policies and conduct a home inventory of your personal property during Insurance Awareness Month. Completing and updating a home inventory while ensuring you have the correct riders and coverage for all possible disasters and perils will ensure protection for yourself and your personal property.