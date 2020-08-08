As college students across Iowa gear up to return to campus for the long-awaited fall semester, many will need to consider insurance protection for their car, personal items, and health. Review these topics with your student for a smoother transition.
Let your auto insurance carrier know about your scholar going away to college as they may qualify for a “good student” discount on the policy. Additionally, let them know if their vehicle is staying at home or going to college with them. You may get a temporary reduction in rates if the car is remaining at home.
Personal possessions may be covered under your homeowners policy if your student is living on-campus. If living off-campus, your student may need renter’s insurance to protect their personal property from fire, theft, tornados, and other types of damage. A renter’s policy also offers liability protection, covers incurred living expenses if the rental property becomes uninhabitable, and may take care of guest medical expenses.
To calculate how much renter’s insurance you should get, make an itemized list of your belongings and how much it would cost to get them replaced. Keep the list somewhere safe in case you need the information for a claim. Renter’s insurance is typically very affordable, ranging anywhere from $5 to $20 a month, and you may get a discount if you purchase it from your homeowner’s insurance company.
Most importantly, don’t forget about health insurance. Many higher learning institutions require their students to maintain and show proof of health insurance. College students can obtain insurance from several options: staying on the family plan until you turn 26, enrolling in a college-offered student health plan, or applying for individual coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or an assistance-based program.
Many universities and colleges provide access to primary care on campus as part of your tuition or at a reduced cost. If additional treatment is needed, make sure your student has their health insurance card and is familiar with how to find an in-network provider. Knowing which doctors in the area are in-network will save you money. If your student is going to school out of state, be sure to check with your insurance provider about coverage as local doctors may be out of network.
Additional insurance protections you may want to consider are life, tuition, and umbrella insurance coverage. If you are the co-signer on your student’s loans or have used credit to pay for tuition, you may want to research life insurance options for your student. Tuition insurance may be worth a review, especially if it offers COVID-19 protections. Umbrella insurance should be considered if you feel your student needs additional liability coverage.
Talk to a licensed insurance agent about all your insurance options for your college student.