To find continuing education opportunities for drinking water and wastewater operators, please view the training calendar at programs.iowadnr.gov/opcertweb/. See the listing on the appropriate date on the training calendar for registration instructions. Look at the calendar often, as there are new opportunities posted throughout the week.
Training events where Iowa DNR staff will make presentations are listed below.
- October 26-27, IRWA Fall Water Conference, Peosta (note site change). “IDNR Water Supply Rules Update.” See the website for the brochure and registration information.
- November 17, IAMU Water Operators Conference – Distribution, virtual. “IDNR Water Supply Rules Update.” See the website for registration information.