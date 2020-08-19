DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair, along with presenting sponsor Sleep Number and media partner Life 107.1, announces a must-see, drive-in concert experience on Friday, September 11, 2020, featuring Contemporary Christian duo ‘for KING & COUNTRY.’
This drive-in experience is a LIVE performance to be held in the north parking lot on the fairgrounds. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. Per-vehicle prices (with a maximum of six people per vehicle) are $150 general admission and $200 VIP. Vehicle passes are on sale at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.
Blankets and chairs will be permitted, but attendees must stay in their assigned area next to their vehicle. Food and merchandise will be available for purchase. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.
‘for KING & COUNTRY’ is an Australian contemporary Christian music duo made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. They first started writing and recording their debut album in 2012 and, since then, they have garnered four No. 1 songs and had songs featured on the Emmys, in the Super Bowl, on the Tonight Show, Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. ‘for KING & COUNTRY’ first played the Iowa State Fair Grandstand in 2017 and then returned to an even bigger crowd in 2019.