Today

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.