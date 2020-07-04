DES MOINES – With the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement taking effect on July 1, 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement:
“USMCA is a historic agreement for Iowa families, farmers, and small business owners. I’m grateful to President Trump, Ambassador Lighthizer, and the entire administration for their unwavering commitment to getting this agreement done.
“Canada and Mexico are our two largest trading partners, with $6.6 billion in exports in 2018 alone. I look forward to USMCA opening new markets for high-quality Iowa exports, increasing wages, jobs, and economic activity.
“With USMCA officially in force, our state and the entire nation will reap the benefits in the years to come.”