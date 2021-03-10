Today

Windy with rain...thunderstorms likely by evening. High near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.