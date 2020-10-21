DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation continuing the public health disaster emergency for another 30 days.
The proclamation extends all the public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020. This includes the requirements for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated; and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.
Requirements for social distancing, hygiene, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.
The proclamation also extends the suspension of weight limits for transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities on state highways for the continued fall harvest. And it extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster, including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses.
The proclamation now remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
The full proclamation is available in its entirety online at https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Public%20Health%20Proclamation%20-%202020.10.16.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.