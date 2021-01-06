WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) released the following statement after being sworn into the 117th Congress.
“Iowans sent me to Congress to help end the chaos and dysfunction in D.C. and tackle tough issues that impact them each day. From fixing our broken health care system to helping families keep more of their paychecks, I will work with anyone to help Iowans and move our country forward.
“Regardless of if you voted for me or not, I will fight for you in D.C. and work to serve you every day. I will be your voice, and a voice of reason, in Congress. It is the honor of my lifetime to represent Iowa’s First District, and I’m ready to get straight to work.”
Hinson represents Iowa’s First Congressional District.