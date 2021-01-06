Weather Alert

...Dense Fog Advisory Expanded... .Dense fog over Illinois, with many locations near zero visibility, is spreading west and north, with much of eastern Iowa now expected to see dense fog developing between 8 PM and Midnight. Once the fog moves in, it should last through much of the morning hours Wednesday. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly changing and low visibility. The fog combined with freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&