DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig confirmed on Tuesday that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) is aware that individuals in the state have received unsolicited seed shipments from China and other countries.
The department is asking anyone who receives unlabeled seed from an unknown origin to retain the original packaging and report it immediately at 515-281-5321. Recipients should not open the seed packet, plant the seed, nor attempt to destroy it. IDALS or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will collect, analyze, and properly destroy the seeds.
“The Iowa Department of Agriculture is working closely with the USDA to trace, collect, and properly destroy these unknown seeds to protect our agriculture community from plant- and seed-borne diseases,” said Secretary Naig.
Unlabeled seeds and seeds from unknown origins should never be planted. They pose the risk of introducing an invasive plant species or seed-borne diseases that do not currently exist in the United States. APHIS is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection and state departments of agriculture to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds and protect U.S. agriculture from invasive pests and noxious weeds.
The USDA APHIS issued a news release stating this may be a “brushing scam,” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost online sales.