JOHNSTON – Iowa Corn® has launched an Instagram state fair photo competition to highlight exhibitor’s state fair experiences, memories, or a fair story. Since the 2020 Iowa State Fair looks different this year, this competition gives exhibitors a chance to share their projects and stay connected to the fair virtually.
“It’s important to stay connected with exhibitors since we can’t be in person this year. We want to acknowledge all the long, dedicated hours invested in their projects so this Instagram state fair photo competition will highlight them” said Iowa Corn Promotion Board President Roger Zylstra. “We are excited to see the projects and wish exhibitors the best of luck in this competition!”
To participate in the Instagram competition, follow three easy steps. One: Post on Instagram your favorite fair memory, experience, or story and tag @Iowa_Corn in your post and follow Iowa Corn. Two: In your post, use the hashtag #CornGrowsIowa. Three: Make sure your post is public to see and share. The competition ends on August 31.
Iowa Corn® will be choosing five entries to win an Iowa Corn® Swag Pack. Winners will be announced on September 1.
Find out more information about the competition, go to Iowa Corn’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/iowa_corn/.