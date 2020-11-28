Dry conditions and warmer temperatures allowed Iowa farmers 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 22, 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included harvesting corn for grain, baling cornstalks, applying fertilizer and manure, and hauling grain to elevators.
Farmers in some areas of the state continue to clean up debris from the derecho that blew through in August.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 13 percent very short, 31 percent short, 56 percent adequate, and 0 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 22 percent very short, 35 percent short, 43 percent adequate, and 0 percent surplus. Only 2 percent of Iowa’s corn for grain crop remains to be harvested, over 3 weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the 5-year average. In most areas of the state, only scattered fields remain to be harvested.
Some cornfields damaged by the derecho remain to be disked down. Extra tillage is being done by some farmers out of concern for volunteer corn in 2021 due to damaged corn this crop year.
No problems with livestock were reported. Livestock producers continue to allow cattle to graze on cornstalks. Some producers are providing supplemental feed for cattle on pastures.
Preliminary Weather Summary
According to Justin Glisan, Ph.D., state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, in a shift from last week, unseasonably dry conditions were reported across Iowa with many locations observing no measurable precipitation. Coupled with the dryness, temperatures were well above average with positive departures of up to 10 degrees in southwest Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 40.4 degrees, 4.6 degrees above normal.
Strong westerly winds persisted through much of Sunday (November 15) afternoon behind a strong low pressure center over the Great Lakes. Partly to mostly sunny conditions prevailed over much of Iowa, though cloud cover was present in the northeastern corner where a few snowflakes fell. Daytime highs varied from the low 50s southwest to upper 30s northeast.
Overnight lows on Monday (November 16) fell into the 20s as winds died down and shifted to a southerly direction; some upper teens were observed across southwestern Iowa. Mostly sunny conditions continued through the day as temperatures reached into the upper 50s in southern Iowa with mid to upper 40s across the state’s northern half.
High pressure expanded through the region on Tuesday (November 17) as southerly winds increased. Afternoon highs varied around the state with mid 50s reported in the southwestern corner while mid 30s were observed in north-central Iowa.
Wednesday (November 18) was a particularly windy day with sustained southerly winds in the 20- to 30-mph range; gusts into the mid 30s were also observed. Daytimes highs, aided by a northward propagating warm front, reached into the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Morning lows on Thursday (November 19) remained mild for this time of year, generally in the upper 40s to low 50s. Oskaloosa (Mahaska County) observed 53 degrees, 28 degrees warmer than average. The statewide average low was 38 degrees, 12 degrees above normal. Given the warm start, afternoon temperatures reached into the upper 60s and low 70s. The National Weather Service coop station in Jefferson (Greene County) registered 72 degrees, 29 degrees above average; the statewide average high was 67 degrees, 23 degrees warmer than the date’s climatology.
A weak cold front propagated through Iowa overnight into Friday (November 20). Winds shifted to the north behind the front with high temperatures retreating to the mid and upper 40s with low 50-degree readings in western Iowa. Starry skies and chilly temperatures greeted Iowa overnight with a wide range of morning lows from low 20s north to upper 30s south.
Cloud cover increased through Saturday (November 21) as a disturbance brought showers across southern and western Iowa. As the system pushed into Iowa, winds shifted to a northerly direction. Daytime temperatures ranged from the mid 40s in northern Iowa to the low 50s in southern Iowa.
Rain totals reported at 7 a.m. on Sunday (November 22) were generally light and under a few tenths of an inch
Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at a majority of reporting stations across Iowa to 0.22 inch at Keokuk Lock and Dam 19 (Lee County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.01 inch, while the normal is 0.48 inch.
Multiple stations in southern Iowa reported the week’s high temperature of 72 degrees on November 19, on average 26 degrees above normal. Forest City 2 NNE (Winnebago County) reported the week’s low temperature of 13 degrees on November 21, eight degrees below normal. Four-inch soil temperatures as of Sunday were generally in the low 40s.