Independence, IA (50644)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.