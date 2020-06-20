Independence, IA (50644)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.