JOHNSTON – Iowa PBS’s weekly, nationally syndicated agribusiness program Market to Market will bring together a panel of experts to address mental health in agriculture and answer viewer questions submitted via email and social media.
Market to Market: Mental Health will be recorded and livestreamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube, and Facebook on Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m. The program will broadcast Friday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m. and repeat Sunday, May 17, at 2:30 p.m. on statewide Iowa PBS.
This half-hour special will also be available on-demand on YouTube, Facebook, the PBS Video App and iowapbs.org.
Stress in rural America has been building with trade troubles, shrinking margins, and evaporating savings accounts. Then COVID-19 arrived, and disrupted nearly everything. Farm suicides and bankruptcies have been reported, and those on and off the farm in rural America need assistance. This special will look at the challenges facing those feeding the supply chain in an effort to provide resources when they need them most.
The panelists joining host Paul Yeager will include Dr. Michael R. Rosmann, clinical psychologist and fourth-generation farmer from Harlan, Iowa, who works with rural Americans on behavioral and economic welfare; Adrienne DeSutter, former counselor turned farmer in Knox County, Illinois, who works on a grain/hobby cattle farm; Emily Krekelberg, University of Minnesota Extension educator for farm safety and health; and Angie Setzer, VP of Grains for Citizens Elevator based in Charlotte, Michigan, and regular analyst on Market to Market.
Viewers may submit questions for the panel prior to recording. Those wanting to send in questions should do so by 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, via email at markettomarket@iowapbs.org, on Twitter @MarketToMarket, or on the Market to Market show Facebook page.
Market to Market is a production of Iowa PBS. Major funding is provided by Corteva, Grinnell Mutual, Sukup Manufacturing and public television stations across the country.
