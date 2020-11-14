The calendar year 2020 is the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which in 1920 granted women the right to vote. The year 2020 is also the 100-year anniversary of the League of Women Voters of Iowa (LWVIA), founded by Charles City native and “Votes for Women” activist Carrie Chapman Catt.
In commemoration of the double anniversary, a complementary history book titled And They Persisted: A Century of Impact by Iowa Leagues, is being provided to all of Iowa’s 544 public libraries and Iowa’s 453 public and private high schools. An instructional guide will also be provided to high school social studies teachers. The book details LWVIA’s public service contributions and legislative accomplishments made over the past 100 years with the overall goal of defending democracy.
The 100-year history book is a project of the Johnson County League of Women Voters, a participant in Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration. Linda Meloy, Ph.D., emerita professor of special education and a nationally certified school psychologist, is the author of the book.
Citizens who would like a copy of the book may order via PayPal ($27.50; includes tax and handling) at the web page LWVIA.org or send a check (payable to LWVIA Education Fund) to Linda Meloy, Treasurer – LWVIA, 605 Larch Lane, Iowa City, IA 52245.