AMES – Sprayer cleanout to minimize tank contamination will be the featured topic at the 2020 Ag Chemical Dealer Update meetings sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
These meetings will also feature a short crop disease and insect update covering topics like Sudden Death Syndrome in soybeans, tar spot in corn, and corn rootworm.
The Ag Chem Dealer Update meetings will be held near Ames on December 8 and in Iowa City on December 15. Each location will offer a morning session from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and an afternoon session from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Meetings are approved for certified crop adviser credits. In addition, the meetings offer Iowa Commercial Pesticide Applicator recertification in categories 1A, 1B, 1C and 10 for calendar year 2020. Recertification is included in the meeting registration. Attendance at the entire meeting is required for recertification.
Registration is $70. Pre-registration is required, as attendance will be limited to ensure social distancing can be maintained. The deadline to register for the Ames event is December. 6 at midnight. The deadline for Iowa City is December 13 at midnight.
No walk-in registrations will be accepted, and all attendees and staff will be required to wear a face covering.
Visit www.aep.iastate.edu/acu for program details or to register online. For additional information, contact an ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist hosting the meeting.
Ames – December 8
- Meaghan Anderson, mjanders@iastate.edu, 319-331-0058
- Angie Rieck-Hinz, amrieck@iastate.edu, 515-231-2830
- Mike Witt, witt@iastate.edu, 641-430-2600
Iowa City – December 15
- Rebecca Vittetoe, rka8@iastate.edu, 319-653-4811
- Virgil Schmitt, vschmitt@iastate.edu, 563-263-5701
- Joshua Michel, jjmichel@iastate.edu, 319-523-2371