JOHNSTON – The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) PAC has announced 15 Iowa state legislators are receiving the PAC’s recognition as a “Champion of Renewable Fuels.” The IRFA PAC Board selected state legislators seeking reelection who have maintained a clear voting record of support for renewable fuels and displayed leadership on biofuels issues in the Iowa Legislature.
This is the sixth election cycle that the IRFA PAC has given such recognition.
District 32’s Sen. Craig Johnson of Independence is among the honorees.
“…IRFA PAC is standing by Iowa legislators who have stood by Iowa biofuels” said IRFA PAC Treasurer Daryl Haack. “Renewable fuels add incredible value to Iowa farmers’ commodities, boost Iowa’s economy, and help keep Iowa’s air clean. But we cannot continue to provide these benefits without leaders supporting us and helping us grow. Today’s ‘Champions of Renewable Fuels’ have done exactly that, and we are proud to recognize them.”
Recipients of the 2020 Champion of Renewable Fuels awards are:
Senate Champions
Sen. Amy Sinclair SD 14
Sen. Janet Petersen SD 18
Sen. Craig Johnson SD 32
Sen. Pam Jochum SD 50
House Champions
Rep. Jacob Bossman HD 6
Rep. Chris Hall HD 13
Rep. Matt Windschitl HD 17
Rep. Dave Sieck D 23
Rep. Wes Breckenridge HD 29
Rep. Pat Grassley HD 50
Rep. Jane Bloomingdale HD 51
Rep. Todd Prichard HD 52
Rep. Dave Jacoby HD 74
Rep. Dennis Cohoon HD 87
Rep. Lee Hein HD 96
The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state’s liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation’s leader in renewable fuels production with 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing more than 4.5 billion gallons annually – including 34 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity – and 11 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce nearly 400 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at www.IowaRFA.org.