Today

Sunny. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with partly cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.