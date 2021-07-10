DES MOINES – Keep Iowa Beautiful is announcing the 12th Annual Keep Iowa Beautiful Photography Contest. Iowans have the next six months to grab their cameras, or phones, and enter one or all of the five categories.
“This is a great way for Iowans to share what they like about Iowa,” said Kevin Techau, Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director. “There are five categories to enter your favorite photo of what makes you proud to be an Iowan and captures the beauty and spirit of Iowa,” added Techau. “Again, this year our contest will feature over $2,000 in cash awards.”
The two-phase contest begins now with entry deadline on December 18, 2021. Each of the five categories will be awarded first place, $100; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
From January 17 to 31, 2022, the five first-place winners will be featured on Keep Iowa Beautiful social media for voting and selecting the public favorite photo. The winner will receive an additional $100. The Robert D. Ray Best of Show Awards, determined by a distinguished panel, will also be announced at that time. The Robert D. Ray Best of Show award amounts are first place, $500; second place, $250; and third place, $100.
Randi Ray, Robert and Billie Ray’s eldest daughter, has agreed to serve on a panel of judges.
“Photography was one of my dad’s favorite pastimes,” said Randi. “During his 14 years as governor, he and my mother traveled to many places around the world, and he always had a camera around his neck.” Randi added, “Dad was so proud of Iowans and their efforts to make Iowa a great place to live.”
The five categories are:
Iowa Landscape
Capture Iowa’s beauty through depictions of Iowa’s landscape, including but not limited to farm fields, rolling hills, and wooded forests.
Iowa Water
Feature Iowa’s beautiful water systems with depictions of Iowa rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes.
Iowa Cities
Iowa’s urban centers are hubs of history, culture, and beauty. This category features depictions of Iowa’s cities, street scenes, and urban landmarks.
Iowans in Action
This category aims to capture the spirit of Iowa through depictions of the people that live, work, and play in Iowa. All means of action that can be captured: biking, running, fishing, hunting, and hiking are but a few.
Iowa Wildlife
Iowa is home to a variety of beautiful critters. This category aims to showcase Iowa’s beauty through depictions of Iowa’s wildlife animals: mammals, fish, birds, bugs, and more!
A $5 fee is required for each photo entered. Contest rules and entry guidelines are on KIB’s website: https://keepiowabeautiful.org/photography-contest/.