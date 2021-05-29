Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&