The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has announced the launch of the new Small Business Utility Disruption Prevention program, providing short-term relief to eligible small businesses and nonprofits that faced significant hardship in the payment of utility bills for service provided during the months of disruption to their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers grants of up to $7,500 to be applied to utility bill debt for eligible small businesses.
“Iowa’s small businesses and nonprofits keep our communities and our economy moving forward, and they have been hit hard in these unprecedented times,” IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham said. “We are proud to work with our utility partners statewide through this new program to help reduce the burden and position small businesses for recovery and growth.”
To be eligible, a business must be an Iowa-based for-profit or nonprofit enterprise with a physical location in Iowa with 50 or fewer employees. The business must also be registered with the Secretary of State in the State of Iowa (or with the county recorder for sole proprietors). There are a number of restrictions in place that may make a business ineligible for the grant. Some of these include having already received the Iowa’s Small Business Relief Grant or having received funds provided by the State of Iowa’s Nonprofit Recovery Fund. Grant-eligible time period is for services provided between March 17 and June 30, 2020, and the business must currently be open.
Applications will be accepted on a first come, first ready to proceed basis until all funds have been exhausted, or August21, 2020, whichever comes first.
For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information, and to apply, visit: https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/Bus…/energy-recovery. For additional questions, contact Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.