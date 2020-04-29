AMES – An online Powerful Tools for Caregivers class leader training is scheduled for May 18 to 22. This virtual course will equip class leaders to co-lead programs for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions and caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs, says Malisa Rader, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for a sick or disabled loved one. Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress, and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, Rader says.
ISU Extension and Outreach offers educational resources for family caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a program for caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs or for those who provide care for a spouse, parent, or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas, and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.
“Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves they are better able to provide the care their loved ones need,” says Rader, who specializes in family life issues.
To learn more. visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc-tools.
Access the registration link at http://bit.ly/ptc13845.
Contact human sciences specialists Malisa Rader or Barb Dunn Swanson for more information about the program or the class leader training at ptcmastertrainers@iastate.edu.