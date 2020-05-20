DES MOINES — Due to planned systems maintenance beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 25, some Iowa state agency websites will be down, or in some cases not updating.
For example, the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. All case counts will be brought up to date by 6 a.m. Monday, May 25.
Systems are expected to be restored to service throughout the day on Saturday and perhaps Sunday, but exact timings for service restoration will depend on a number of factors. The Office of the Chief Information Officer will begin restoring service as soon as authorized to begin bringing systems online. Agencies will be notified as services are restored so that they may begin testing.