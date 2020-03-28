Today

Light rain with thunderstorms by evening. A few storms may be severe. High 58F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers developing later at night. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.