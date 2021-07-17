Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rob Sand Auditor, State of Iowa

INDEPENDENCE – Rob Sand, auditor of state, will hold a townhall from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at First Ward Park. Bring a lawn chair and listen to Auditor Sand talk about what the office has been up to and do some Q&A!

