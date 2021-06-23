DES MOINES – Iowans can now renew their Notary Commissions online through the Fast Track Filing system, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced recently. This new advancement will allow Iowa notaries to manage their files faster than ever before.
Notaries can file an Application for Renewal of Appointment through the site. They can also utilize the Fast Track Filing Dashboard to view all their completed renewals. Notaries in Iowa must renew their commission every three years. There are approximately 57,000 active notaries in the state.
“Fast Track Filing makes conducting business with the State of Iowa simple, quick, and efficient,” Secretary Pate said. “Notaries are a key component of keeping the wheels of commerce rolling, and having the ability to renew their commissions online will help Iowa’s businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Since its launch in 2018, Fast Track Filing has served as a hub for business owners across Iowa to file and manage documents with the state. Currently, 85 percent of Iowa business filings have been conducted through the system.
This latest addition is just one of many in recent years. In January 2020, biennial report filings launched on the website. In April 2020, six new types of filings were made available. Fast Track Filing users may also form a business entity, change their registered agent, file fictitious names, complete UCC filings, and more.
For more information about Iowa notaries, visit sos.iowa.gov/notaries/about.html.