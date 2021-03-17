DES MOINES – Auditor of State Rob Sand announced on March 14, Pi Day, the winners of the first Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Awards.
Auditor Sand made good on his campaign promise and established the PIE program in 2019. Seventy-nine counties and 267 cities took Auditor Sand’s opportunity to share how they are using practical tips and tricks to reduce waste by filling out the office’s “PIE” chart.
Iowa’s local governments also developed “PIE” recipes to be shared by their creators with other public entities statewide. Cost-cutting measures range from shutting off the lights to reduce energy costs to the creation of policies that reduce travel expenses.
Cities and counties were awarded points, based on the number of cost-cutting measures implemented in 2019 and 2020.
This year’s PIE Awards go to:
- Largest City: Cedar Rapids, population 132,301*
- Smallest City: Beaconsfield, population 18*
- Largest County: Polk County, population 490,161*
- Smallest County: Ringgold County, population 4,964*
- Most Submissions Within a County: Johnson County, 100 percent participation among agencies
- Most Improved: A tie between the cities of Dysart and Wilton; each more than doubled the number of efficiency measures from 2019 to 2020
- Overall Best Performing City: Montezuma, 42 efficiency measures
- Overall Best Performing County: Fayette, 50 efficiency measures
- Best Performing County, Largest Fifth in Population: Johnson County
- Best Performing County, Second Fifth in Population: Fayette County
- Best Performing County, Middle Fifth in Population: Tie between Iowa and Cass Counties
- Best Performing County, Fourth Fifth in Population: Mitchell County
- Best Performing County, Smallest Fifth in Population: Ida County
- Best Performing City, Largest Fifth in Population: Cedar Rapids
- Best Performing City, Second Fifth in Population: Montezuma
- Best Performing City, Middle Fifth in Population: Plainfield
- Best Performing City, Fourth Fifth in Population: Alleman
- Best Performing City, Smallest Fifth in Population: Ricketts
The winners of this year’s PIE Awards will receive a pie of their choice, hand delivered by Auditor Sand.
Auditor Sand thanks all of the PIE participants and appreciates their efforts to save taxpayer money.
* Based on 2019 Census