WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union awarded $34,000 to 12 nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to conclude its Spark the Spirit giving campaign on GivingTuesday, December 1. Veridian employees nominated their favorite local nonprofit organizations earlier this year to be eligible for the donations, and public voting from November 12 to 26 determined which organizations received funding.
Organizations with the highest vote totals in each of four geographic regions received $5,000. The second- and third-highest received $2,500 and $1,000 respectively.
“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and that’s amplified for many in our communities this year,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s President and CEO. “We hope Spark the Spirit will bring attention to that need and encourage us all to give locally.”
Spark the Spirit donation recipients in each region follow below.
Waterloo/Cedar Falls
- Cedar Bend Humane Society – $5,000
- Otter Creek Animal Shelter – $2,500
- House of Hope – $1,000
Cedar Rapids/Iowa City
- Balance Autism – $5,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cedar Rapids and East Central Iowa – $2,500
- Cedar Valley Humane Society – $1,000
Des Moines Metro
- AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport – $5,000
- Meals from the Heartland – $2,500
- Al Éxito – $1,000
Omaha/Council Bluffs
- Latino Center of the Midlands – $5,000
- Heartland Hope Mission – $2,500
- Chariots 4 Hope – $1,000
Details are available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services and employs 900 people throughout 29 branches in Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.