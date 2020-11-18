WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union is accepting votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $34,000 in donations on Giving Tuesday, December 1. Votes are being accepted now, and daily, for Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit giving campaign through Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and that need is amplified for many in our communities this year,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and CEO. “We hope Spark the Spirit will bring attention to that need and encourage us all to give locally.”
Thirty-two organizations have been nominated for Spark the Spirit by Veridian employees across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The top vote-getting organization in each of four regions – including the Cedar Valley, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro area, and Omaha/Council Bluffs – will receive $5,000. Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.
Eight organizations in the Cedar Valley are accepting votes for Spark the Spirit, including:
- Cedar Bend Humane Society
- Cedar Valley Friends of the Family
- Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County, Inc.
- House of Hope
- Mustang Foundation, Inc.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank
- Otter Creek Animal Shelter
- Salvation Army
Voting and details are available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services and employs nearly 900 people throughout 29 branches, including nine in the Cedar Valley, one in Independence and one in Oelwein. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.