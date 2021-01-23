Independence, IA (50644)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.