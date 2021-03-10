The League of Women Voters of Iowa and Drake University Law School are sponsoring an online Zoom presentation entitled “Iowa’s Process of Redistricting: The Nation’s Gold Standard” from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Citizens will be able to learn about the reapportionment process of Iowa’s voting district boundaries that occurs every 10 years.
The speaker will be Ed Cook, senior legal counsel with the Legal Services Division of Iowa’s non-partisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA). Cook was the lead attorney for Iowa’s LSA redistricting efforts in 2001 and 2011.
Registration for the free public event is required. Go to https://www.drake.edu/law/alumni/cle/. A Zoom link will be provided after registration.
Cook is a 1982 graduate of the University of Iowa’s College of Law, served as a U.S. Army attorney and Iowa Supreme Court staff attorney, and has been with Iowa’s LSA since 1992. In his current position, he drafts legislation in the areas of public retirement, state government, gambling and alcohol regulation, veterans’ affairs, and redistricting.
Regarding the event’s sponsors, Drake’s Law School was founded in 1865, and the League of Women Voters of Iowa was founded in 1920 by Carrie Chapman Catt, the same year the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving women the right to vote.