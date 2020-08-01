More than 140 tractors made up the 2020 North Iowa Tractor Ride as it made its way through Brandon and over to La Porte City on its first of two days out in the countryside surrounding Benton County.
“You see a lot of country on this ride because you got slow enough to really enjoy the beauty,” Lois Tempus said. “Many of us are farmers and want to look at other farms and the crops this time of year.”
Chuck and Lois Tempus of Winthrop were on their fifth North Iowa Tractor Ride, which started Friday, July 24 with a trip up from Vinton back to their home county’s very own Brandon.Though residents of Buchanan County, the couple had never seen the state’s largest frying pan and many of the roads they took on the trip. Hours later, they arrived at Union High School in La Porte City to enjoy lunch with their fellow riders inside the building.
“You get to meet friends and see them every year on these tractor rides,” Tempus said. “This is our first of the year and hopefully we will do four to five this season.”
The couple drove in style with a 1962 John Deere 3010 Diesel as they cruised from La Porte City down to Hickory Hills, rested in Dysart and finished their day back in Vinton inside a comfortable motorhome. They purchased the tractor from Vermillion, SD. Before purchasing, Lois had simply followed her husband on rides as he took his International out for a spin.
“That got kinda boring,” Tempus said. “One day I called him and asked him what he’s doing on a Friday. I told him I bought a tractor in Vermillion and we should take the day off to get it. The tractor was painted up and ready to go. We added a buddy seat and sit back to relax and let him drive.”
Their ride continued on Saturday up to Urbana, down through Palo and eventually to Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins. Tempus is already excited for next year’s North Iowa Tractor Ride because she will get to show off a new set of wheels.
“Growing up, my family had a 3010 John Deere, but also a 4010,” Tempus said. “My father passed away when I was 14 and the farm was sold. I knew where the 4010 went, but never knew where the 3010 went. My cousin bought the 4010. When I got older, I wanted it back. Last November, he finally asked if I wanted to buy it back. All these years, and it will be on the ride next year.”
Catch Lois Tempus on the North Iowa Tractor Ride next year wherever it may be as she drives a 4010 John Deere for the first time.