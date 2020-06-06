INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse released the unofficial Buchanan County ballot results of the June 2 primary election. The official canvass be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
As of election night, the number of absentee ballots cast ahead of time countywide were 2,640, plus 390 voting at the polls. More details will be made available after the canvass.
The following unofficial results were released Tuesday evening.
United States Senator
Republican
Joni Ernst – 1,200
Democrat
Michael Franken – 484
Kimberly Graham – 141
Theresa Greenfield – 852
Eddie J. Mauro – 140
Cal Woods – 11
U.S. Representative
District 1
Republican
Thomas Hansen – 289
Ashley Hinson – 1,006
Democrat
Abby Finkenauer – 1,568
State Senator District 32
(Most of Buchanan County)
Republican
Craig Johnson – 1,122
Democrat
Pam Egli – 1,354
State Senator District 48
Republican
Dan Zumbach – 123
Democrat
No Candidate
State Representative
District 64
Republican
Chad Ingels – 1,086
Democrat
Bruce Bearinger – 1,287
State Representative
District 95
Republican
Phil High – 29
Charlie McClintock – 87
Democrat
Christian Andrews – 111
County Candidates
County Auditor
Kris Wilgenbusch (R) – 1,217
County Sheriff
Scott Buzynski (R) – 1,137
Glen S. Fults Jr. (R) – 202
County Supervisor
Clayton Ohrt (R) – 1,203
Joe Payne (D) – 1,422
County Treasurer
Gina Mether (R) – 1,236