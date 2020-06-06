Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse released the unofficial Buchanan County ballot results of the June 2 primary election. The official canvass be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

As of election night, the number of absentee ballots cast ahead of time countywide were 2,640, plus 390 voting at the polls. More details will be made available after the canvass.

The following unofficial results were released Tuesday evening.

United States Senator

Republican

Joni Ernst – 1,200

Democrat

Michael Franken – 484

Kimberly Graham – 141

Theresa Greenfield – 852

Eddie J. Mauro – 140

Cal Woods – 11

U.S. Representative

District 1

Republican

Thomas Hansen – 289

Ashley Hinson – 1,006

Democrat

Abby Finkenauer – 1,568

State Senator District 32

(Most of Buchanan County)

Republican

Craig Johnson – 1,122

Democrat

Pam Egli – 1,354

State Senator District 48

Republican

Dan Zumbach – 123

Democrat

No Candidate

State Representative

District 64

Republican

Chad Ingels – 1,086

Democrat

Bruce Bearinger – 1,287

State Representative

District 95

Republican

Phil High – 29

Charlie McClintock – 87

Democrat

Christian Andrews – 111

County Candidates

County Auditor

Kris Wilgenbusch (R) – 1,217

County Sheriff

Scott Buzynski (R) – 1,137

Glen S. Fults Jr. (R) – 202

County Supervisor

Clayton Ohrt (R) – 1,203

Joe Payne (D) – 1,422

County Treasurer

Gina Mether (R) – 1,236