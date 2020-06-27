Since COVID-19 firmly established itself in the U.S. earlier this year, brides and grooms nationwide have had to make some tough, serious decisions when it comes to wedding planning. Read on for some sound advice, as well as answers to pertinent questions, courtesy of The Knot, an all-in-one wedding planner and app, a go-to for many 21st century couples about to “tie the knot.”
Vendors
Your vendors are likely in the same state as you. Be assured that alternative solutions and options are possible, just as long as you are willing to be flexible. “There’s quite a bit of confusion and stress happening amongst our couples,” says wedding planner Stefanie Cove. “Monitor the ongoing situation for the best way to move forward.”
The healthiest possible way to approach the situation is to calmly broach the topic with your vendors with solutions in mind. Pay close attention to ongoing changes as some regions and countries are on complete lockdown.
- To keep your meeting schedule on time, switch to online meetings. You don’t need to stay behind on your planning timeline.
- Instead of [outright] cancelling your wedding, talk to your vendors
- . Wedding professionals have been super flexible to match their agenda with clients’ new dates. Deciding to postpone and keep the same vendors’ team that you already chose will save you a lot of money and time.
- What the government is doing now is for prevention. [If you still want a destination wedding], you will eventually have amazing vendors full of energy to give you their best.
- If you have already sent invitations or save-the-dates to your guests, make sure to communicate with them clearly, explaining the situation. You can also send them a note card or designate someone to call the guests.
Guests
If you’ve postponed your wedding or will likely postpone (even without a new date locked in), sending a change-the-date to your loved ones is proper etiquette considering it’s a stressful time for many. Let your family members and friends know that they are still cared for by communicating this scheduling adjustment to all. Ensure that everyone has been accounted for, whether it’s via text, a phone conversation, or email.
Be as gracious as possible to your loved ones as they might also be grappling with feelings of fear or disappointment. If it becomes overwhelming, ask a friend or a wedding pro to help funnel communication during this time.
Source: www.theknotnews.com