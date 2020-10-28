Comanche captive Cynthia Ann Parker – 1827-1870; costume designer Edith Head – 1897-1981; actress Elsa Lanchester – 1902-1986; polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk – 1914-1995; actor Jack Soo – 1917-1979; country musician Charlie Daniels – 1936-2020; actress Jane Alexander – 1939; actor Dennis Franz – 1944; Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn [Bruce] Jenner – 1949; actress Annie Potts – 1952; business magnate Bill Gates – 1955; actress Julia Roberts – 1967; country musician Brad Paisley – 1972; actor Joaquin Phoenix – 1974; American Idol runner-up Justin Guarini – 1978.
Famous people born on October 28
Traci Kullmer
