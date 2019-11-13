INDEPENDENCE – The next Alzheimer’s/dementia support group meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Hills, 505 Enterprise Drive in Independence.
Everyone is welcome to join, even if you don’t have a family member in the Prairie Hills community!
Alzheimer’s disease is a debilitating condition that is often harder on the family than it is on the resident. The support group is here for all family, friends, and caregivers of those dealing with dementia.
For more information about the group, contact Staci Isley, community relations coordinator, at welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com or 319-334-2000.