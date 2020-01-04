Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – The next free monthly “Welcome to Medicare” seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 and 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, 3421 West 9th Street.

Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:

- Medicare Parts A and B benefits

- Prescription drug benefits (Part D)

- Medicare Advantage plans

- Medicare supplemental insurance

Please register by Monday, Jan. 6, by calling 319-272-7857.

