WATERLOO – The next free monthly “Welcome to Medicare” seminar hosted by MercyOne and SHIIP is set for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 5 p.m. in Classrooms 1 and 2 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, 3421 West 9th Street.
Seminars are held monthly and are open to anyone approaching Medicare age. Seminars cover:
- Medicare Parts A and B benefits
- Prescription drug benefits (Part D)
- Medicare Advantage plans
- Medicare supplemental insurance
Please register by Monday, Jan. 6, by calling 319-272-7857.