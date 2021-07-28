INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Motor Speedway raced to save lives on Saturday as the speedway hosted Iowa Donor Network Night. The Iowa Donor Network was on hand with information and for people to sign up as organ donors. There were drivers’ prizes, donation honorees, raffles, prizes, and apparel for sale plus the first 300 adults got a gift from Longhorn Steakhouse. A helmet and door signed by drivers was auctioned off at intermission, along with a pass-the-helmet with all donations going to the Iowa Donor Network.
One hundred thirty cars checked in the back gate to claim the increased purse, but they had to have the green ribbon sticker on the car in victory lane to claim the extra money. Each driver would get a ribbon after they showed proof of being a donor or signed up. Special thanks to Jess Ender for all her hard work to put this night together.
The night started an hour later because of the extreme heat, but that did not stop them from going two and three wide all night, and a few times managed four-wide racing. Racing action completed in 3 hours and 31 minutes, even with the late start, as the last checkered flag displayed at 10:31 p.m.
The first feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods’ 15-lap feature. Kyle Olson and Nebraska’s Cameron Meyer led the field to the green flag with Olson taking the top spot early. Kyle Olson held off Brandon Tharp and Shane Paris until lap seven. Paris took the top spot away from Kyle Olson, but Olson did not go away and took back the race lead just before the caution on lap 10. The caution was for Kole Quam, as he hit an infield tire in turn four. Kyle Olson held off Paris and Brandon Tharp on the restart to go on take his first win of the season in Indee. Paris finished second, Justin Becker was third, Brandon Tharp was fourth, and Tony Olson was fifth. Hard charger was Tyler Soppe, moving up nine spots to finish seventh.
Jacob Ellithorpe grabbed the early race lead of the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars’ 18-lap feature. Jay Schmidt and Cole Mather put pressure on Ellithorpe, which allowed Schmidt to take the race lead on lap four. Schmidt’s lead was short-lived, as Cole Mather took over the top spot. Mather pulled away to take his fifth win of the season. Schmidt settled for second. Dylan Thornton moved up nine spots to finish third and be the hard charger. Jason Hocken was fourth, and Tom Schmitt was fifth.
Before a lap scored in the books of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars, the caution came out for debris on the front stretch. Ethan Steere grabbed the lead on the opening lap, but the caution came out again at just lap one scored when Bryce Carey and Derek Xayasouk spun in turn two. That allowed Chad Dugan to take over the race lead from Steere. Dugan looked heading to victory but experienced mechanical issues on lap five and pulled in the infield, allowing Steere to take over the race. Steere went on to take the feature win. Carson James, Dave Rosburg, Carey, and Kyle Pearson rounded out the top five. Kolton Osborn was the hard charger, moving up 10 spots.
Up next was the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds’ 20-lap feature event. Milo Veloz led the opening lap before Jeff “Bones” Larson took over the race lead on lap two. Larson held off Veloz and Jordan Hicks until the caution came out on lap seven when Jason Hyerdall spun on the front stretch. Larson fended them off on the restart, but the caution came out again on lap nine for Ronn Lauritzen spinning in turn two. Larson now had to deal with a new challenger, Troy Cordes. Larson held off Cordes, but the caution came out on lap 14 when Tommy Belmer spun in turn three. One more caution came out on lap 16 when Jordan Hicks spun off the top of turn two. Larson held off Cordes to take the feature win. Cordes finished second with Brennen Chipp, Veloz, and Kip Seims rounding out the top five. Jeff Aikey finished sixth, moving up 20 spots for the hard charger.
Blake Driscol led all 12 laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts feature that went to green-to-checkered caution free. Driscol fended off challenges from Justin Hempstead, Cristian Grady, and Korey Lana throughout the feature to take the win. Lana finished second, Justin Hempstead was third, Jay Crabill was fourth, and Logan Clausen was fifth. Clausen moved up five spots and was the hard charger.
In the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks’ 15-lap feature, Luke “Birdman” Bird wrestled the lead from Trenton Neuhaus on lap one. Bird got a little separation until the halfway point, allowing Kyle Jared and “Jumpin” Jim Ball Jr to reel him back down. Ball got by Jared on lap 10 and then set his sights on getting by Bird. Ball made the move and took over the race lead on lap 12. Ball went on to the victory ahead of Tyler Ollendieck, who took second away from Bird. Bird was third, Neuhaus was fourth, and Brett Vanous was fifth. Dakota Simonsen finished 10th, but moved up the most spots for the hard charger.
Final feature of the night was the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models’ 25-lap feature event. Andy Nezworski and Logan Duffy led the field to the green flag. Nezworski took the early race lead, but the caution came out just after lap four scored when Darren Mish went off the top of turns one and two. Nezworski fended off Duffy and Curt Martin on the restart before pulling away. Nezworski was on cruise control until heavy lap traffic allowed Duffy, Martin, and Sean Johnson to reel him back in. Nezworski managed the lap traffic just enough to go on and take his second win in as many weeks at Indee. Duffy, Johnson, Martin, and Aikey rounded out the top five.
Next Saturday, July 31, the Independence Motor Speedway wraps up the month of July featuring all seven weekly classes – Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models, Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds, Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars, Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods, Albert Auto Service IMCA Hobby Stocks, Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars, and Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts. Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 4:30 p.m., hot laps start at 5:30 p.m., and racing begins at 6 p.m.
Then we head into the last month of the racing season at the Independence Motor Speedway, which will feature four Saturday nights of racing in August – Weekly Points Night on August 7, 14, and 21, and season championships on August 28.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway, check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com; like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway; or contact promoter Mick Trier at 515-201-5526 or track manager Justin Temeyer at 563-920-2867.
IMCA LATE MODELS presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (25 laps): 1. 7N Andy Nezworski (Blue Grass); 2. 14 Logan Duffy (Independence); 3. 8R Johnson (Independence); 4. 45 Curt Martin (Independence); 5. 77 Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls); 6. 87 John Emerson (Waterloo); 7. 16 Bryan Moreland (Durango); 8. 60S Ben Seeman (Waterloo); 9. 2P Jon Passick (Waterloo); 10. 5W Scott Welsh (Cedar Rapids); 11. 79 Darren Mish (Hazel Green, Wis.); 12. 222 Russ Hesse (Waterloo); 13. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 14. 7 Jenna Johnson (Mitchellville); 15. 22 Chuck Lewis (Oelwein).
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. Martin; 2. Emerson; 3. Nezworski; 4. Moreland; 5. Welsh; 6. Jermeland; 7. Jenna Johnson.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. Sean Johnson; 2. Aikey; 3. Seemann; 4. Duffy; 5. Hesse; 6. Mish; 7. Passick; 8. Lewis.
IMCA MODIFIEDS presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps): 1. B1 Jeff Larson (Freeport, Ill.); 2. 71C Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 3. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 4. 3H Milo Veloz (Colona, Ill.); 5. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 6. 77 Jeff Aikey (Cedar Falls); 7. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 8. 56 Dustin Kroening (Hebron, Ill.); 9. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 10. 27M Mark Schulte (Delhi); 11. 10K Ronn Lauritzen (La Porte City); 12. 32 Chris Snyder (Dunkerton); 13. F7 Patrick Flannagan (Cedar Rapids); 14. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 15. 339 Kevin Hurst (Janesville); 16. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 17. 9 Ben Metcalf (Evansdale); 18. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 19. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 20. 47 Jason Hyderall (Lake Villa, Ill.); 21. 22H Jordan Hicks (Delmar); 22. 132 Ben Seeman (Waterloo); 23. 43B Tommy Belmer (Evansdale); 24. 38T Dylan Thornton (Santa Maria, Calif.); 25. 14 Shane Ebaugh (Evansdale); 26. 08B Jordan Bacon (Luana); DNS 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Cordes; 2. Flannagan; 3. Snyder; 4. Thomas; 5. Ramsey; 6. Betzer; 7. Schulte.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Chipp; 2. Lauritzen; 3. Veloz; 4. Maitland; 5. Metcalf; 6. Ebaugh; 7. Aikey.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Hicks; 2. Larson; 3. Burbridge; 4. Kroening; 5. Hyerdall; 6. Belmer; 7. Bacon.
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. Thornton; 2. Seeman; 3. Siems; 4. Hurst; 5. Morehouse; 6. Pittman.
IMCA STOCK CARS presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps): 1. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 2. 19J Jay Schmidt (Tama); 3. 14T Dylan Thornton (Santa Maria, Calif.); 4. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 5. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 6. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 7. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 8. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 9. 72 Jacob Ellithorpe (Maquoketa); 10. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 11. 8E Mitchell Evens (Independence); 12. 171 Buck Swanson (Reinbeck); 13. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 14. 17 Andrew Chelf (Lost Nation); 15. 13J Brandon Jacoby (Waterloo); 16. 24R Adam Johnson (Independence); 17. 27R Joshua Roosa (Dumont).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Ellithorpe; 2. Schmidt; 3. Hocken; 4. Chesmore; 5. Rose; 6. Evens.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Schmitt; 2. Weepie; 3. Chelf; 4. Hanson; 5. Jacoby; 6. Roosa.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Thornton; 2. Mather; 3. Johnson; 4. Burmeister; 5. Swanson.
IMCA SPORT MODS presented by Burco Sales
Feature (16 laps): 1. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. 17C Shane Paris (Muscatine); 3. 35JR Justin Becker (Bernard); 4. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 5. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 6. 33 Jarrett Franzen (Maquoketa); 7. 3T Tyler Soppe (Sherrill); 8. 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 9. 21 Cameron Meyer (Pierce, Neb.); 10. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapids); 11. 24 Travis Brown (Dysart); 12. 13 Robert Patava (Vinton); 13. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 14. 33T Tim Fobian (Dike); 15. 28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 16. 717 Dawn Krall (Evansdale); 17. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); DNS 77JR Rayce Mullen (Pearl City, Ill.).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Franzen; 2. Kyle Olson; 3. Fobian; 4. Brown; 5. Reninger; 6. Soppe.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Jackson; 2. Paris; 3. Becker; 4. Quam; 5. Ethan Krall; 6. Dawn Krall.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Tony Olson; 2. Patava; 3. Tharp; 4. Meyer; 5. Thomas; 6. Mullen.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps): 1. 7B Jim Ball Jr (Independence); 2. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 3. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop); 4. 7N Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 5. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 6. 27B Tyler Ball (Independence); 7. 77W Andrew Burk (Milan, Ill.); 8. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); 9. 45J Kyle Jared (Troy Mills); 10. 60 Dakota Simonsen (Fairfax); 11. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 12. 4 Russ Olson (Cedar Rapids); 13. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 14. M35 Chad Mannion (Waterloo); 15. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 16. 5M Austin Mehmen (Cedar Falls); 17. 18W Marcus Wayne (Independence); 18. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 19. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); DNS 17B Garrett Ball (Independence); DNS 55 Vince Buchholz (Cedar Falls); DNS 00 Daniel Sweeney (Northwood, NH).
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. Jared; 2. Mehmen; 3. Tyler Ball; 4. Olson; 5. Weepie; 6. Simonsen; 7. Mannion; 8. Sweeney.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. Vanous; 2. Kuennen; 3. Neuhaus; 4. Bird; 5. Wayne; 6. Pittman; 7. Garrett Ball.
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. Jim Ball Jr; 2. Burk; 3. Reynolds; 4. Tyler Ollendieck; 5. Gary Ollendieck; 6. Streeter; 7. Buchholz.
INDEE CARS presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps): 1. 20 Ethan Steere (Tripoli); 2. 33J Carson James (Winthrop); 3. 74 Dave Rosburg (Arlington); 4. 85 Bryce Carey (Nashua); 5. 60K Kyle Pearson (Maquoketa); 6. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 7. 93 Chase Brunscheen (Dyersville); 8. 57T Troy Anderson (Quasqueton); 9. T25 Logan Takes (Coggon); 10. 57A David Anderson (Jesup); 11. 17X Derek Xayasouk (Cedar Rapids); 12. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 13. 1 Chad Dugan (Waukon); 14. 79 Matt Dales (Oelwein); 15. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 16. 6 Don Erger (Brandon).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Rema; 2. Troy Anderson; 3. Carey; 4. Dales; 5. Pearson; 6. Takes; 7. Xayasouk; 8. David Anderson.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. Dugan; 2. Erger; 3. James; 4. Schwamman; 5. Steere; 6. Rosburg; 7. Brunscheen; 8. Osborn.
SPORT COMPACTS presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 Laps): 1. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 2. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 3. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 4. 87C Jay Crabill (Cedar Rapids); 5. 10 Logan Clausen (Atkins); 6. 007 Adam Gates (Marion); 7. 89 Cristian Grady (Cedar Rapids); 8. 56H Rick Hempstead (Manchester); 9. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 10. 35M Tyler Mannion (Jesup); 11. 4E Trevor Forey (Waverly); 12. 25 Michael Pittman (Steamboat Rock); 13. 20 Erin Twente (Hudson); 14. 14 Richard Ennenga (Waterloo); 15. 23 Zach Vislisel (Cedar Rapids); 16. 13T Noah Beenken (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (6 laps): 1. Justin Hempstead; 2. Crabill; 3. Driscol; 4. Pittman; 5. Mannion; 6. Forey; 7. Vislisel; 8. Ennenga.
Heat 2 (6 laps): 1. Gates; 2. Rick Hempstead; 3. Grady; 4. Lana; 5. Clausen; 6. Stewart; 7. Beenken; 8. Twente.