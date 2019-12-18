INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Jr/Sr High School National Honor Society (NHS) undertook a new service project this year led by Co-President Connor Davison.
With a desire to help those less fortunate in their own community, the NHS students decided to pay it forward by collecting items in need for the Independence Area Food Pantry.
Consulting with the food pantry employees, Connor was informed there is a significant need for personal care items such as shampoo, cream rinse, laundry detergent, toilet paper, etc. Armed with this information, the NHS students began assembling these products. Each student was asked to donate at least $10 of goods for this drive.
Because of their desire to help others, 178.9 pounds (worth over $300) of various products were delivered to the pantry!