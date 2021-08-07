Joe Smeins has seen his share of change in the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) since first coaching in 2006. Now athletic director for Jesup Community Schools, he is a major part of the conference realigning into three divisions as it welcomes a new member into the ranks.
“I’ve seen a lot of turnover, realignment in my time as a coach and AD,” Smeins said. “We’ve spent several years with seven schools in the West division and nine in the East division. When West Marshall decided to go back to their previous conference, we had some decisions to make together as a conference.”
West Marshall’s announced departure from the NICL after the 2019-20 school year prompted superintendents, principals, and athletic directors from across the conference to come together to explore different options for the NICL moving forward. The committee explored several choices; stand pat with six schools in the West division and nine in the East division (of which Jesup is a member), transform into a superconference where everyone plays each other in every sport, or seek membership to move back up to 16 schools.
Neighboring and area schools were invited to discuss interest in joining the NICL. Oelwein, originally from the Northeast Iowa Conference, expressed interest in joining the conference. The school has approximately 288 students in grades nine through 11, according to enrollment figures from 2019-20, which would make them the largest school by enrollment in the NICL. Oelwein has consistently played neighbor Wapsie Valley and nearby Sumner-Fredericksburg in non-conference matchups. Geographically, adding Oelwein to the original East division made sense, but it would not fill the gap left by West Marshall in the West division of the conference.
“Through several meetings and long conversations, going into three divisions, or pods, was the best choice for the conference,” Smeins said. “We basically split the east side into two divisions, which Oelwein joined in.”
Oelwein was formally accepted into the NICL for the 2021-22 season in the spring of 2020, allowing the school a year to make the necessary arrangements for the move into the conference. This led the committee to accept the idea of realigning the conference into three pods. The NICL East will consist of Jesup, Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union, and Wapsie Valley. The NICL Central will be Aplington-Parkersburg, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, and Hudson. The NICL West will remain six teams for the time being in AGWSR, BCLUW, East Marshall, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, and South Hardin.
“These divisions are mainly geographical, but there we definitely had some schools that could have gone into a different division,” Smeins said. “The proposal we landed on was not the original one.”
Cross country, wrestling, tennis, and soccer will not see significant change. Football is not a conference sport in the state of Iowa. The following is a breakdown of how sports will change under the new pod system:
Volleyball: Schools will play teams in their pods once, which will be used as their conference record. All NICL teams will play two or three schools in the other pods. This does not count toward their division record. NICL will host a conference tournament on October 5 (pool play) and October 7 (tournament) to crown an overall conference champion.
Basketball: Schools will play teams in their pod in a round-robin, meaning home and away for eight division games in the Central and East divisions. Division champions will be recognized, but not an overall conference champion. All schools are required to play 16 conference games, so they’ll need to pick up eight additional games from the other two divisions.
Track: The NICL will host a conference super meet with all 16 teams, both boys and girls, to determine an overall conference champion. The conference previously split boys and girls at separate locations.
Golf: All 16 teams will compete a conference super meet to determine an overall conference champion. Boys and girls will compete on separate courses.
Softball/baseball: Schools will compete in a doubleheader with each pod rival. Then each NICL team will play a JV/V game with the other 10 or 11 schools outside of their division. There will be division champions crowned.
While Smeins stated there are positives and negatives to this pod system, he is looking forward to continuing Jesup’s friendly rivalry with neighboring Union across all sports, including his own sport of boys’ basketball.
“Being able to play Union twice in basketball is a positive,” Smeins said. “We’d love to continue playing everyone we can twice, but sacrifices have to be made for the conference. This is for the long-term success of the NICL.
The 2021 fall season – cross country, football and volleyball – will open the week of August 23 and continue until the beginning of November.