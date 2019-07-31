DES MOINES – For many Iowans, summer means time to hit the local beach for some fun, sun, swimming, and relaxation. Before you head out to spend an afternoon, a weekend, or the entire week at the beach, be aware of the nine advisories issued for the week of July 26 by the Iowa Environmental Council.
The five beaches under an E.coli-related advisory include:
• Backbone Beach, Dundee, Delaware County
• Beed’s Lake Beach, Hampton, Franklin County
• Lake Ahquabi Beach, Indianola, Warren County
• McIntosh Woods Beach, Ventura, Cerro Gordo County
• Nine Eagles Beach, Davis City, Decatur County
The four beaches under a microcystin-related advisory are:
• Green Valley Lake Beach, Creston, Union County
• Lake Darling Beach, Brighton, Washington County
• Lake of Three Fires Beach, Bedford, Taylor County
• North Twin Lake East Beach, Rockwell City, Calhoun County
Before you pack up the camper and hitch up the boat for your next outing, make sure your destination hasn’t been put under a health-related advisory. If you have any questions, call the Iowa Environmental Council at (515) 244-1194 or visit their website at www.iaenvironment.org.